SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 436,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 93,364 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.