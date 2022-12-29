Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,132 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 287,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5 %

DGX stock opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

