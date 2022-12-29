Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 66,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,675,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

