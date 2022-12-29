Private Trust Co. NA Sells 8,563 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

