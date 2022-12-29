Private Trust Co. NA Sells 68 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $331.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.15.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.