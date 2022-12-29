Private Trust Co. NA Sells 134 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.14 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

