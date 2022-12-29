Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 225 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 237,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $193.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

