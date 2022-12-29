Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

