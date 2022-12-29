Private Trust Co. NA Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after purchasing an additional 357,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

