Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 373.8% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

