Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

