Private Trust Co. NA Buys 3,101 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.