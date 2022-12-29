Private Trust Co. NA Buys 17,944 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

