Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 856 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

