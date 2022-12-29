Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,879 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Block were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 136.7% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,338,597 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.63.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

