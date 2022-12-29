Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 33,654 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $138.98 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

