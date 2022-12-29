New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

