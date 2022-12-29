New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

