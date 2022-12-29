New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

