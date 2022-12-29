New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $138.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

