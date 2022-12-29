New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

