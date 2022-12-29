New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tapestry Trading Down 3.1 %

TPR opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

