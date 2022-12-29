New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

