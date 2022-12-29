New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 435,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 160.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.