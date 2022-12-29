New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 667,688 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

