Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

LUMN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

