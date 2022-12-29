Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.36. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 32,030 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.