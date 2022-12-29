Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.9 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $76.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.