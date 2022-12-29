KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $367.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.54.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

