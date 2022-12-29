Kaizen Financial Strategies Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

TSLA stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $234.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

