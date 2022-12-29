Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 5.64% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

