Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after purchasing an additional 214,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 218.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 397.2% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

XLG stock opened at $270.99 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $260.46 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

