Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.