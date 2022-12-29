Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,854 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 206.5% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 188.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Up 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $234.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.