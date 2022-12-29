Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

