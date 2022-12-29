Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,989 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

