Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DD opened at $67.80 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

