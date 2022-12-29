Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 272,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

