Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.