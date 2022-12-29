Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $45.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10.

