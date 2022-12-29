Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,690 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,238 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 677,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,113,000 after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,584,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 141,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.