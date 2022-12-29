Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

