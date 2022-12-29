Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

