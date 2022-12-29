Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,817 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Barings BDC worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Down 2.1 %

BBDC opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $881.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.