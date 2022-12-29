Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

