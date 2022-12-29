Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $41.88 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

