Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth $7,444,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

