Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 346.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

