Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $47.70 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

