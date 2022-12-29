Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

